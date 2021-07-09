UPDATE: Sullivan outdoor emergency siren malfunction

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update about a problem with an emergency outdoor siren in the town of Sullivan, Indiana.

Many people reported hearing sirens near Park View Terrace on the night of June 27th. Officials confirmed it was a malfunction with the siren itself.

News 10 reached back out to Jim Pirtle, the Sullivan County EMA director, to see if the siren has been fixed.

He says they are ordering a part that needs to be replaced. However, Pirtle mentioned the siren is currently fixed and operational.