UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

We have new information about efforts to save dozens of animals from a Martin County Puppy Mill.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information about efforts to save dozens of animals from a Martin County Puppy Mill.

Rescuers say horses left on the property were removed Sunday. They sent us several photos of the horses and they appear to be in rough shape.

Rescuers say horses were taken in by A Critters Chance, Inc. in Plainfield, Indiana and A Hoof and a Prayer Horse Rescue in Evansville, Indiana.

News 10 first told you Friday about the nearly eighty animals living in filth.

Sadly, rescuers were too late for some of the animals. Three dogs have also died since they were taken from the property.

The Martin County Humane Society is still in desperate need of help. They’re accepting monetary donations and supplies and they attempt to nurse very sick dogs back to health.

