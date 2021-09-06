Businesses hope to see more applicants as COVID-19 federal unemployment benefits end

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Millions of unemployed Americans will now lose various government benefits. These benefits were included in the Care Act in 2020. It helped those who lost jobs during the pandemic stay afloat.

One benefit the unemployed received was the federal pandemic unemployment compensation. This provided for those who were unemployed $300 every week. At one point it was as high as $600. This benefit helped over 7 million people.

Many people argue that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and these benefits should be extended, but others say there are plenty of businesses in need of employees and people should get back to work.

One business in need of more employees is the Grand Traverse Pie Company in Terre Haute. Their general manager, Steve Huddleston, says they are struggling to find committed employees.

"I knew that I needed to hire some people and that was probably the toughest time for us because we didn't get even though people weren't getting as much money I wasn't getting much applications at all," says Huddleston.

Many other local businesses are struggling to find employees.

"It seems to be pretty consistent throughout regards to what type of work it is and I've talked to enough people that get around and do talk to the other restaurants and stuff like that it's the same issue," says Huddleston.

Businesses are hoping they start to see more people apply for jobs now that they won't be receiving benefits.

If you are searching for a job click here to check out News 10's virtual job fair.