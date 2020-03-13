UHaul offers free storage to all college students amid virus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A moving company is doing what it can do to help college students.

UHaul is offering 30 days of free storage to all college students who've had to move out abruptly because of the virus.

That includes all campuses in Terre Haute.

UHaul told us its a service the company is happy to provide.

"It gives them an opportunity, it gives them an avenue on such short notice. A lot of parents and students aren't well prepared for it. So they're wondering what their alternatives are. Just give them more alternatives," Curt Reigelsberger told us.

Students only have to show their college IDs to be eligible.