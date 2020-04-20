Tyson suspending operations at Indiana plant for extra cleaning

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) - Tyson Foods, Incorporated announced today that its Logansport facility will cancel production for Monday, April 20th. The company said this is for additional cleaning and sanitation efforts.

"While we understand the necessity of keeping our facilities operational so that we can continue to feed the nation, the safety of our people remains our top priority,"said Jim Schmitz is the Vice President of Pork Production Operations in a statement.

Tyson said in its press release that the company relaxed its attendance policy to encourage employees to stay home if sick. It said the Logansport facility started protective measures throughout the facility beginning in early March.