Two years later: Terre Haute's police chief remembers officer killed in the line of duty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Terre Haute are remembering the death of a local officer.

Two years ago on Monday, Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts died in the line of duty.

He was investigating a murder at the time.

News 10 spoke with Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen. He says it's important to honor his legacy.

"I think we all have our own individual memories and times we spent with Rob, so I think for most of us today is a day where we think about the good memories versus anything negative or associated with his death. I think that's we all try to focus on...the good things and the good times," Keen said.

Local artist Bill Wolfe created a statue to honor Officer Pitts.