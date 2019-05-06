Two years after fatal I-70 crash killed two small children, semi driver charged

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly two years after two young children were killed on Interstate 70 in Clay County, civil infractions were filed against a semi-truck driver.

According to court documents, Amritpal Singh, a semi-truck driver from Canada is facing charges of following too closely and driving too fast for the conditions.

Police say Singh crashed into a mini-van in backed up traffic on I-70.

Two young children were killed in that crash.

The mother and another child were severely injured.

"It's very emotional. It's very touching. It's an accident I deal with on a daily basis. I actually have a letter from one of the small children in the vehicle that I read every day...and it just tells me that we're out here doing important work, trying to make the roadways safe for people to travel," Sgt. Matt Ames, from the Indiana State Police, said.

Singh will not receive any jail time.

He is expected to appear in court on June 10th.