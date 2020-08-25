Two years after a VU grad saved another man's life, the pair have reunited

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two years after a Vincennes University graduate saved another man's life at an Indianapolis intersection - the pair found each other and reunited.

It all started back in 2018 in Indianapolis when Ben Miller started choking on a sandwich while he was driving. Miller said he couldn't breathe and while at a stoplight, jumped out of his car.

That's where Vincennes University grad Aaron Radford-Jackson comes in. He saw Miller choking and jumped out of his truck to help.

Miller says by the time Radford-Jackson got to him, he was starting to see gray and was close to passing out.

Radford-Jackson was able to use the Heimlich maneuver to save Miller. After the incident, the two posed for a photo and went their separate ways.

The next day, Miller posted the photo and said this on Facebook:

“What does a hero look like? This is what a HERO looks like. If this post finds Aaron, from the bottom of my heart and with the deepest gratitude I thank you for your quick and skilled actions...My wife has a husband, my 2 children have a father, ALL BECAUSE OF YOU.”

The Facebook post received over 1,400 likes and more than 1,200 shares. Just two weeks ago, Radford-Jackson saw the post and they have been reunited.

"I would have been dead before an ambulance got there. Aaron was there at the right time. He didn’t panic and he knew what to do. He was real calm and collected. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” Miller said.

Miller and Radford-Jackson hope to reconnect in person soon.

Radford-Jackson says classes he took at Vincennes University helped teach him what to do in that type of situation.