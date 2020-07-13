Two hurt by a pair of scissors after Monday morning fight in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say two people were hurt with a pair of scissors after a Monday morning fight in Terre Haute.

It happened at the Mary Lane Apartments, just north of Union Hospital, around 7:00 a.m.

Police say it started with an argument between two 37-year-old Robin Arndell and 39-year-old Alicia English over stolen property.

Officials say one of the women grabbed scissors. During the fight, both were injured.

The fight was ultimately broken up by officers.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries and then booked into the Vigo County Jail. They were both charged with Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.