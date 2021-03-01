Two women facing charges in Capitol violence appear virtually for court

WASHINGTON (WTHI) - The two women facing charges in connection to the violence at the United States Capitol appeared virtually for court Monday afternoon.

Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui in a video conference. The court appointed attorneys for both defendants.

The judge reaffirmed the conditions of their release; including staying away from Washington, D.C., and informing the court of travel outside of the Southern Indiana District.

Court documentation also provides a picture into the specific allegations against Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd. According to court records, Morgan-Lloyd went to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to obtain a firearms permit on January 22. An employee recognized Morgan-Lloyd as a person that posted on Facebook about the January 6th events at the U.S. Capitol. After finding posts of Morgan-Lloyd and Bissey, the Sheriff’s Office contacted the FBI.

An investigation determined that two confidential witnesses submitted tips into the FBI tip line related to Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd. According to the court records, one post contains a photo of the two with a date stamp of January 6, a location tag of Washington, D.C., and the caption “Inside Capitol Building.”

In response to a comment on this post asking if Bissey went into the building, she responded, “Yes Ma’am! Probably in the first group of 100-200 people. Picking glass out of my purse.” In other comments, she said she was just in the hallway, not the Rotunda.

In additional screenshots, Bissey tagged Morgan-Lloyd as being with her. The court record says the photos appear to have been taking during the capitol violence on January 6th.

One post shows Morgan-Lloyd writing “I’m here. Best day ever. We stormed the capitol building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in.”

The judge set hearings for March 22. Under coronavirus guidelines from the government, parties can appear virtually.