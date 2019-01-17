Clear
Talk of two-way traffic in order to build convention center

City council members are expected to vote on vacating 8th street on February 7. But, there's a second piece of legislation to turn 8th, 9th, and Cherry streets into two-way traffic.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The capital improvement board (CIB) has approved some parts of the downtown Terre Haute convention center project.

Todd Nation, city councilman, says this has been a long-term goal. The streets are currently one-way traffic.

Nation says it's up to the rest of the council to get everyone else on board.

City engineers, representatives of the CIB, the mayor, and the city council will come up with a plan on how to convert traffic back to a two-way area. Council members say the idea is not to make this happen right away, but instead to start planning.

City council has been asked to vacate one block of 8th street, between Wabash and Cherry. They will vote on this at a meeting in February. Nation says he is pretty confident it will get approved. He says the next step is to raise the issue about two-way traffic. 

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible and reverting those three streets to two-way traffic will slow traffic down," Nation said. "It will bring it closer to the places where people want to be."

At a CIB meeting on Wednesday, Nation answered questions and explained to the public where the council's process is with everything. He says he wants to clarify that he wants to be as open and as helpful as possible through this entire process. 

Duke Bennett, the Mayor of Terre Haute, and others are planning to meet next week to discuss costs for the project. Leaders are in the process of relocating water lines for the facility through Indiana American Water.

Mayor Bennett says they're also looking to bring on a consulting firm to help with operations. 

