Two wanted in connection to Vincennes armed carjacking arrested

Two people were arrested in connection to a suspected armed robbery and carjacking in Knox County.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were arrested in connection to a suspected armed robbery and carjacking in Knox County.

Earlier this week police were searching for Ricky Brochin II and Tera Robinson.

They were wanted in connection to an armed carjacking on Broadway Street in Vincennes.

On Thursday, both Brochin and Robinson were arrested.

Brochin was charged with armed robbery.

Robinson was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

