KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were arrested in connection to a suspected armed robbery and carjacking in Knox County.
Earlier this week police were searching for Ricky Brochin II and Tera Robinson.
They were wanted in connection to an armed carjacking on Broadway Street in Vincennes.
On Thursday, both Brochin and Robinson were arrested.
Brochin was charged with armed robbery.
Robinson was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Related Content
- Two wanted in connection to Vincennes armed carjacking arrested
- Vincennes man arrested in connection to armed robbery at restaurant
- Vincennes Police make arrest in armed robbery at Rally's
- Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested
- Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery at Terre Haute Subway
- ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting
- Police investigating armed robbery at Vincennes apartment building
- Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect
- Suspect arrested in connection with two residential armed robberies; could face charges for gas station armed robbery
- Vincennes building receives renovations
Scroll for more content...