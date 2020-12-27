One killed in two-vehicle Knox County crash

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to a crash around 8:30am Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Road 67, south of Bicknell, Indiana.

A red pickup truck traveling northbound turned to the left of the center into the southbound lane. At the time a blue Chevy pickup ws traveling on the southbound lane and the two collided.

When responders arrived, they found the driver of a red GMC pickup truck, Scot T. Gardner of Decker, Indiana, deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle, Courtney Maze of Westphalia, Indiana, was injured in the collision. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Maze had a passenger at the time of the crash, Andrew Maze of Freelandville, Indiana, was transported to Good Samatitan Hospital and later released.