Two teachers help this Wabash Valley 4th grader build his artistic talent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley teachers are nurturing the natural artistic talent they've seen in one of their students.

Judah Orndorff is a 4th grader at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School in West Terre Haute.

Both his 4th-grade teacher and art teacher say they've watched Judah use his imagination to create impressive drawings and sculptures.

They told us he does this effortlessly. To foster this artistry, the teachers went into their own pockets to buy him materials and tools.

"I didn't think it was mine at first. I thought it was for display, but when they said it was for me, I was just like, Why are you doing this for me? I'm just good at drawing!" Orndorff says.

"He certainly deserves it, and it's just to help foster his creativity," Art teacher Erika Sullivan told us.

Judah says he's always enjoyed art, and it helps calm him down.