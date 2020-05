OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Two third-grade teachers ended the school year for their students with a big surprise.

Brittney Murray and Whitley Straka, from Oblong Elementary School, delivered homemade yearbooks to each of their students.

The yearbooks were filled with pictures documenting the school year.

The yearbook special delivery also included an added bonus, a summer goody bag. It was filled with different summer activities.