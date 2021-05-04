After a gunfire exchange, suspect dead following a multi-state police chase

VIGO, CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a multi-state police chase that ended with an attempted murder suspect dead.

It happened on Monday night.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says Indiana State Police told other police agencies to be on the lookout for a blue Chevy Malibu going westbound on I-70.

Police say a deputy saw the car around the seven-mile-marker in Vigo County. The deputy reportedly tried to pull the suspect over, but he refused to stop.

Indiana State Police used stop sticks at the Indiana/Illinois state line, causing the car to get a flat tire.

Around the 153 mile-marker in Clark County, police said the suspect drove off the road and went into the ditch.

According to police, the suspect started shooting his gun, causing officers to return fire.

The man inside of the car was found dead when police approached the car.

We are still working to learn more about the identity of the suspect and more about the accusations he was facing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.