Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Two serious accidents occurred just overnight in Vigo County. News 10 has the details of what happened.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The most recent serious accident took place at 1205 East French Drive, in Southern Vigo County.

The accident happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning. 

News 10 was told that three people were in that vehicle and at least one was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and landed in a ditch.

In addition, early reports say there was a small fire with the vehicle.

At this time, we cannot give specifics on the car make or model, due to damages to the vehicle.

This incident isn't the only overnight crash still under investigation, the second occurred around 11:30 Tuesday evening.

Police and emergency crews were called to 3rd and Cruft Street.

We're told a driver crashed into a street sweeper and then was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the street sweeper was not hurt.

News 10 has reached out to Terre Haute Police for more information, but so far have not received a response.

At the scene of the crash, there was a large police presence and 3rd street was closed down for more than an hour.

News 10 will continue working to get more information on both of these overnight crashes and bring you any new information as soon as it becomes available.

