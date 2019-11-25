Two separate Turkey Trot events set to benefit different organizations

TERRE HAUTE - BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Turkey Trot events are set to take place in the Wabash Valley on Thanksgiving morning.

One of those events will benefit the Clay County YMCA. It starts at 8:00 a.m. at the YMCA in Brazil. If you have not already signed up, it's $25 to register.

Terre Haute Turkey Trot Schedule • Wednesday

• 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - 1st Packet Pickup and Registration

• Location: Pacesetters Sports: 2831 South 3rd street. Terre Haute, Indiana

• Thursday

• 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. - Packet Pickup and Race Day Registration

• Location: 9th and Cherry Street (Downtown Terre Haute)

• 9:00 a.m. - 5k Start

• 9:01 a.m. - 1 Mile Start

• 10:00 a.m. - Post Race Awards Brazil Turkey Trot Schedule Packet pick up and late registration will be available after 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27th in the community room of the YMCA.

On Thanksgiving morning, registration and packet pick up will be open from 7:00-7:45 am.

The second event is in Terre Haute. It will benefit local food pantries. The Terre Haute Turkey Trot starts at 9:00 a.m. at 9th and Cherry Streets.

Union Hospital is the presenting sponsor and Crossroads Events manages it.

If you bring five canned goods, the cost is $20 per person. Without canned goods, it will cost $25.

In a story that first aired Nov. 24 about the Turkey Trot event, WTHI mistakenly reported this year's race was moved from Terre Haute to Brazil. This story is an updated version that highlights two different events benefitting different organizations.