TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Terre Haute has announced some road closures for next week.

Starting Monday, Crawford and 13th Street will be closed. This is at the railroad tracks near B&B Foods. The area is expected to be closed until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 25th Street between Fort Harrison and Spring Clean Avenue will be closed. This is so CSX can replace the crossing. This closure is expected to last until the end of the day on Thursday.