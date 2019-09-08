Clear

Two road closures in Sullivan and Knox counties could affect your commute

S.R. 154 near Graysville from the Illinois state line and S.R. 63 will be closed starting Monday. Vigo and Sixth in Vincennes will be closed Tuesday.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 2:46 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Two road closures starting this week could affect your commute.

Lanes of S.R. 154 near Graysville, Indiana from the Illinois state line and S.R. 63 will be closed for about a week starting Monday. Crews will be sealing the road in that area. Officials say you will be able to drive through the area.

Vigo and Sixth streets in Vincennes will be closed for pavement repairs Tuesday. This is a one-day project. It's part of the S.R. 441 project. That project is slated to wrap up by the end of September. 

