Two people were caught on camera throwing two cats into Clay Co. Humane Society fence

CLAY COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI) - A local humane society has an animal dumping problem and they need your help catching who is responsible.

On Monday morning, the Clay County Humane Society posted this video.

It shows two people throwing cats over a fence at the facility.

They said the two people in the video dumped two "VERY scared cats" and put them in danger.

The society says the way the cats were thrown could have broken their bones, or worse, they could have gone into the dog area and been mauled.

The shelter is also dealing with a cat disease called panleukmia that is infecting cats there.

They said this is the second animal dumping there in one week.

If you know who these people are, reach out to the shelter on social media here.