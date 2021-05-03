Two people to enter guilty pleas in connection to Sullivan County murder case

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Court documents show two people are set to enter guilty pleas in connection to a Sullivan County murder case.

News 10 obtained plea agreements for Renee Huffines and Danny Wilson, Jr. They each face charges in the killing of 61-year-old Patricia Dorsett from Sullivan.

Huffines has entered a plea agreement for a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Under the agreement, charges of murder, assisting a criminal, and failure to report a dead body will be dismissed.

Under a separate plea agreement, Wilson is pleading guilty to a murder charge. The State of Indiana is set to withdraw the notice of additional penalty for use of firearm.

Police say Wilson shot and killed Dorsett in May of 2019. According to police, Huffines let it happen and didn't report it. Officers found the body of Dorsett after her friends reported her missing.

Police say there was an argument before Dorsett's death. Court documents state Huffines and Wilson had been staying with Dorsett after her brother died.

Huffines and Wilson are set to appear for hearings on May 21.