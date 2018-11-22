Two people stabbed early Thanksgiving morning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute police are looking for the suspect in a double stabbing.
It happened at around 4:45 Thursday morning at 211 North 23rd Street on the city's east side.
Officers found one victim that had been stabbed in the head, and another that had been stabbed in the chest.
News 10 has reached out to police, and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
