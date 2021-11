TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Tuesday night stabbing at a Terre Haute gas station.

The Terre Haute Police Department told us two people were stabbed with what they believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened around 9 P.M. at the Jiffy Gas Station near 13th and Poplar Streets.

People there told our crew there was some kind of a fight ahead of the stabbing.

Police said the motive and the identity of the suspects remain under investigation.