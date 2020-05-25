Two people seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle and semi-truck

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police say two people from Clay City, Illinois have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Richland County, Illinois Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of US Route 50 and County Road 300 E. According to police, a semi-truck was driving eastbound on US Route 50 when the driver turned on his turn signal and began to slowdown. The semi moved into the westbound lane to turn right onto County Road 300 E.

Illinois State Police say a motorcycle that was following the semi-truck attempted to pass the semi on the right side. The semi hit the motorcycle as a result. The driver and passenger were both airlifted to a regional hospital, each with life-threatening injuries. Police identify the motorcycle driver as Caleb Cochran, 31, and the motorcycle passenger as Jaime Wilkin, 41. Both are from Clay City, Illinois.

Cochran was cited for Improper Passing, Operating a Vehicle without Insurance, Driving with Expired Registration and Improper Use of Registration.