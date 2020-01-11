Two people are okay after water rescue in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are okay after an early morning water rescue on Saturday.

The Marshall Volunteer Fire Department share pictures of the incident on their Facebook page.

This happened at the Portland Mills Dooley Station near a covered bridge.

Emergency personnel said two people in a truck tried to drive around the covered bridge on a concrete slab.

The truck ended up in the river, and that's where it will stay until the water goes down.

This serves as a reminder, do not try to drive through water.