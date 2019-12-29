Two people injured in crash on State Road 63

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are hurt after an accident in Vermillion County, and investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
We're learning more about the accident that backed up traffic on State Road 63.
According to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles were involved in the crash.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
It happened at the intersection of State Road 63 and Hazel Bluff Road.
Traffic was backed up for nearly 45 minutes while crews worked to clear the road.
Police said five people were involved.
Two people were hurt and were taken to the hospital.
No information has been released on their conditions.
