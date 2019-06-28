Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash

Crawford County, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash near Hutsonville, Illinois.

Police say it happened around 10:55 p.m. central time Thursday on Route 1 just north of C.R. 300 N.

They have not released many details, but we do know it involved a semi-truck and a farm tractor.

One person was air lifted to the hospital. Another was taken by ambulance.

At this time police have not given any update on the extent of their injuries.

Several agencies assisted in this crash.