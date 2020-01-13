Two people hurt in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a Vigo County crash.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Rosedale Road and Devonald Avenue.

Police told us the driver of one of the cars failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup truck. The crash ended in the ditch.

Two people were seriously hurt but police said they weren't seriously hurt.