Two people dead, another airlifted after crash in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people have died and another was airlifted after a crash in Knox County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on State Road 159, north of Bicknell.

It is not clear what caused the crash, and police haven't release information about the people involved. Indiana State Police are at the crash scene and have a reconstructionist on the way to investigate what happened.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when police release information.