Two organizations work together for an event called 'Change for Change'

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving Tuesday is a day to open your wallet and give back to your community.

On Tuesday, Team of Mercy and FSA Councilng teamed up at 11th and Wabash for an event called "Change for Change."

It's a fundraiser to help raise donations for both groups during Giving Tuesday.

Volunteers were out asking for loose change to help fund programs that help with mental health, domestic abuse, and suicide counseling.

If you missed them on Giving Tuesday, you can still make donations here.