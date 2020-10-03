Two organizations teamed up to help littles find their bigs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley business wants to help connect mentors with local kids.
The Climbing Café partnered with Chances and Services for Youth to offer a Big Brothers, Big Sisters informational event.
This was to help match Bigs and Littles.
Donations to the program were also accepted.
CASY volunteers helped people fill out paperwork to become a Big.
<"We had a young lady in here that said she had a relationship going on from 30 years ago with her big sister when she was a little sister.">
If you're interested in becoming a big, just contact the CASY office.