Two organizations partner to give away free hams on Thursday morning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley organizations are teaming up to make sure families have full bellies this holiday season.

Catholic Charities has partnered with B&S Plumbing and Heating Incorporated to distribute 300 hams to families in need.

This distribution will be on Thursday, December 19. at 1356 Locust Street in Terre Haute.

It will be first come first served starting at 9:30 a.m.