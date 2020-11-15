Fundraisers support Meals on Wheels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are feeling isolated right now and the pandemic has only exacerbated food insecurities, especially among the elderly.

You can help the Meals on Wheels organization through two fundraisers.

The program's mission is to reduce senior hunger and isolation.

McAlister's Deli in Terre Haute is donating 10-cents of every cup or bowl of soup to the organization.

Azipp Pizza is giving a five-percent donation back based on the cost of your meal.

Both of the fundraisers are going on through the end of the month.