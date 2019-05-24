Two of the 33 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princesses are Terre Haute sisters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - For 60 years, 33 young women have been selected as '500 Festival Princesses.'

33 to represent the 33 drivers that will start the Indianapolis 500 mile race.

Two of this year's princesses call Terre Haute home...and they are sisters.

One is a junior in college at IUPUI and the other is a freshman at Indiana State University.

Kori and Anne Bowen were selected as princesses for their academics, leadership, community involvement, and overall drive to make this world a better place.

Since selected, they've participated in a long list of activities...and there's more ahead, including the big race on Sunday.

Both girls say this is a once in a lifetime opportunity that they won't soon forget.

"I think the main reason I'm not going to forget it is I have had such an amazing opportunity to get involved with so many organizations in the Indy area and my hometown that I never would have had without being a part of the princess program," Kori told us.

"Overall, I think this experience for me has meant me being able to develop better as a leader, but also going into a different career field that man women do not pursue, I think it's put me on a level, on a platform to be able to share that. Share the good things about Terre Haute and the good things about ISU because as the school and university are growing...I'll be able to present that platform all over Indiana," Anne said.

This year's 500 Festival Princesses represent 13 Indiana colleges and universities, and 20 cities and town across the state.

Back in 1995, News 10's Susan Dinkel reigned as a 500 Festival Princess. She says it was an experience she will never forget.