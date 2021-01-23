Two new members added to Vigo county council

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are now two new members on the Vigo county council.

A republican county caucus was held this morning.

As we've explained before on News 10, the caucus was necessary to fill two seats left empty by council members recently elected to the county commission.

The caucus was closed to the public and the press but News 10 crews were allowed inside after the voting was over and the new council members selected.

Brenda Wilson was elected to fill the District 2 seat.

It previously belonged to Chris Switzer.

Wilson is the former Prairie Creek Township trustee.

Travis Norris will fill the District 4 seat.

That's Mike Morris' old seat.

Norris previously ran for county council at-large.

"I wanted to get more involved and I like where Vigo County is going and I want to be an active part in helping make a bright future for Vigo County," says Brenda Wilson Vigo County Council, District 2.



"Everything county related. You know, I'm going to live in the county forever and I have three younger children so I hope that I can make it a place where they want to return to when they get older and that they want to be here also," says Travis Norris Vigo County Council, District 4.

Wilson and Norris say they are excited to get to work.

They'll serve 2-year terms but both say they hope to run for re-election as well.