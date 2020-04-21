Two new COVID-19 deaths reported at local living facility

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two new deaths have been reported at a local living facility.
Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon has reported seven deaths.
The facility says 16 residents have tested positive. 11 staff members are now in self-isolation.
