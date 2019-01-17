Two more enter the race for Terre Haute City Council seat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two newcomers have put their names in the hat for a seat on the Terre Haute City Council.
Kylie Carrithers and Tess Brooks-Stephens announced their campaigns on Thursday.
They join a growing list of candidates.
Incumbents Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison, George Aar, and Curtis DeBaun are also on the list.
To see the names that will be on the ballot in May, click here.
