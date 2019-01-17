Two more enter the race for Terre Haute City Council seat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two newcomers have put their names in the hat for a seat on the Terre Haute City Council.

Kylie Carrithers and Tess Brooks-Stephens announced their campaigns on Thursday.

They join a growing list of candidates.

Incumbents Martha Crossen, Neil Garrison, George Aar, and Curtis DeBaun are also on the list.

