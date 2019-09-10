Clear

Two more chains with Terre Haute locations change open carry firearm policy

Two more grocery chains with Wabash Valley locations have asked its customers to not open carry firearms in their stores.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two more grocery chains with Wabash Valley locations have asked its customers to not open carry firearms in their stores.

Both ALDI and Meijer have joined Kroger and Walmart with the new policy.

Both chains expressed concern about the safety of its customers and employees.

In a tweet, ALDI said:

"At ALDI, the safety of our employees, customers and the community is our highest priority. Alongside many other businesses, we are asking that our customers refrain from openly displaying firearms in any of our stores, except for authorized law enforcement personnel."

Meijer said: 

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe."

Last week, Rural King released a statement saying it would continue to support the Second Amendment. See that full statement here.

