Two-month-long investigation lands former Clinton Walmart employee behind bars

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A West Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he stole items from Walmart in Clinton.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jerry Neice.

This was the result of a two-month investigation into Neice.

According to police, Neice, who was a cashier at Walmart was stealing money from a cash drawer.

While searching him police said they found a wax substance known as DAB. DAB is described as a THC Wax.

He was charged with Theft, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.