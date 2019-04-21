Two mayors, one message: Moving a casino license would benefit both Terre Haute and Gary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two mayors on near opposite ends of the state and of opposing political parties came together on Thursday for a common cause.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Gary, Indiana Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson hosted a joint news conference at the Indiana Statehouse.

It concerned Senate Bill 552...the bill to move both casinos in Gary...with one coming to Terre Haute.

Both mayors felt the discussion surrounding Senate Bill 552 focused too much on gaming and not enough of economic development impacts that could be felt in both cities if it passes.

Mayor Bennett said for Terre Haute, a casino means an economic boost for Terre Haute.

It is a possible $150 million investment, 500 construction jobs, and 300-400 permanent jobs.

For Gary, it would fulfill a goal about 10 years in the making.

The city wants to clear the two casino riverboats to make way for a $300 million lakefront development that could transform the city.

"It's not only putting those people to work and the economic impact of building the casino, but it's also the long term benefits from the revenue that's going to come in to do a quality of life project," Mayor Bennett said.

"For us, it's never been about a casino. It has always been about the ability to develop Buffington Harbor in the North American Intermodal Gateway," Mayor Freeman-Wilson said.