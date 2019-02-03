Two male cheerleaders are making history this Super Bowl season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Super Bowl 53 is not only here but also making it's mark in history and that's because this is the first time that male cheerleaders will make an appearance.

Their names are Quinton Peron and Napolen Jinnies.

They're not only the first to perform at the Super Bowl but also the first males to dance in the NFL.



Sarah Ewigleben is the captain of Indiana State University's dance team and she knows first hand that it takes not only effort but skills to make it to the NFL level.

"A lot of people don't realize that guys can also dance..whether it's at college level or nfl level, however you have to be able to have the skills to do it," Ewigleben told us.

She says that not even the ISU dance team has a male member and with this being the first time in history she says this could be needed change for the future of the dance.

"Most people again do not consider men to be dancers. Dancing is more of a feminine sport and you have to be petite, slim girl to be able to do those leaps and turns..however men can do it just the same," said Ewigleben.

Even though she's not out there dancing today, she hopes that this breakthrough encourages more men to perform in the future.

"I would definitely be performing at the super bowl right now if i could," Ewigleben said.