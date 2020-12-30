Two long-time Vigo County leaders are set to retire, here's what they told us they are proud of

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is welcoming two new commissioners. Two long-time officials in the county are retiring.

Judy Anderson

Judy Anderson has been a commissioner for 20-years. She also served a term on the county council.

Anderson says retiring is bittersweet. She made life-long friends over the years. She says she will miss working together to make things happen.

She talked with us about some of what was accomplished while she was in office. That includes the county and city working together on things like the convention center.

Anderson told us a recent highlight is the construction for a new, and safe jail.

"I think probably one of my biggest things, and I worked on this on and off for 20 years, is going to be the walkway to West Terre Haute," Judy Anderson told us.

Brad Anderson

Also retiring is Vigo County Commissioner Brad Anderson. He has served in the position since 2012.

Before that, he was a councilman for five terms.

Anderson told us there's a lot that has been accomplished in his time. He says while he's leaving this post, he hopes to stay involved.

"We got a lot of things we've gotten started. The casino, convention center, finishing out the jail...these are things I helped get started. I would love to see these things through," Anderson said.

Democrat Brendan Kearns will be returning as a commissioner. Republicans Chris Switzer and Mike Morris will be joining him as new commissioners, leaving their positions on the county council.