Two local women charged in violence at U.S. Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Two people from the Wabash Valley have been arrested in connection to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in January.

The Indianapolis office of the FBI tweeted Thursday that Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd were arrested on Wednesday. According to the FBI, they are from Bloomfield, Indiana.

Their charges include Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved with unlawful conduct on January 6 in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice is listing filed cases on its website.

You can call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation, or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.