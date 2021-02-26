Two Bloomfield women accused of alleged involvement in the insurrection at the US Capitol appear in court

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - Like the many Americans who face charges stemming from the insurrection at the US Capitol back in January, Federal Agents were able to capture screenshots from the social media pages of 52-year-old Dona Sue Bissey and 49-year-old Anna Morgan-Lloyd, which confirm they were at the insurrection, leading to the charges they now face.

The Indianapolis office of the FBI tweeted Thursday that Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd were arrested on Wednesday. According to the FBI, they are from Bloomfield, Indiana.

Their charges include Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to the complaint read aloud in Federal Court Friday morning, Morgan-Lloyd went to the Greene County Sheriff's Office on January 22nd to apply for a gun permit.

It was there someone recognized her as someone who was at the insurrection.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office sent this information to Federal Agents.

Screenshots from social media captured by federal agents confirm both women were present both outside and inside the Capitol during the insurrection.

A federal magistrate released both women after the hearing.

They cannot travel outside of southern Indiana, have firearms, and they must report weekly to pre-trial services.

They are also banned from traveling to Washington D.C. except on court-related matters.

If trials are held in these cases, they would be held in Washington, not Indiana.

Both Bissey and Morgan-Lloyd will be back in Federal Court on Monday afternoon.

That hearing will be via zoom with authorities in Washington D.C.

The maximum penalty they could receive from the most serious charge they face is 10 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved with unlawful conduct on January 6 in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice is listing filed cases on its website.

You can call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation, or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.