Two local police agencies set to take each other to court in annual basketball game

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriffs Deputies and the Terre Haute Police Department are looking to take each other to court.

We are talking about the Brown versus Blue Basketball Game.

It's an annual event where teams from each agency face off.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office came away with the win last year.

Money raised will go to Chances and Services for Youth.

"As police officers, it's a good time for us, a good opportunity to get together and let our guard down a little bit. Have some fun at the same time and raise some money for a good cause," Derek Fell, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office said.

This year's game happens on October 1 at Terre Haute South High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will cost $5.

Children12 and under get in for free.