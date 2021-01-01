Two local police agencies receive a new portable tool to help detect drug use

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sheriff's offices in Vermillion and Vigo Counties have a new tool to help identify drug-impaired drivers.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is giving 66 Sotoxa Mobile Systems to police agencies in the state.

They're hand-held analyzers that use an oral swab to detect six kinds of drugs.

The device is not meant to replace techniques like field sobriety tests and breathalyzers.

The purpose of the test is to further establish probable cause, which the office can use to make an arrest.

Much like the portable breathalyzer, the Sotoxa test can be refused.