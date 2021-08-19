Two local officers honored by the governor for impaired driving enforcement

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recognized top officers for impaired driving enforcement, and two of those officers are from the Wabash Valley.

Sixty-five Indiana police officers earned the "Traffic Safety All-Star Award."

This is all in an effort to save lives and put a stop to drunk driving. To qualify, the officer must have at least 20 OWI arrests.

Andrew Thomas, from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, was honored after he made 24 arrests.

Brandon Mahady of the Clinton Police Department was also honored with 29 arrests.