Two local high schools finish in the top five at annual math competition

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted the 54th annual contest. Terre Haute South Vigo High School earned 2nd place, and Terre Haute North Vigo came in 5th place.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 9:03 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Wabash Valley schools finished in the top five at a math competition in Terre Haute Saturday.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted the 54th annual contest.

27 schools and more than 400 students participated in the contest.

Carmel High School earned 1st place.

Terre Haute South Vigo High School earned 2nd place.

Another local school, Terre Haute North Vigo, came in 5th place!

Rose-Hulman professors and students organize this event each year.

"I think it's important for them to be able to be challenged, to be able to see the kinds of work that other students can do, to be able to feel the satisfaction of solving a tough problem," said John Rickert.

Several local students also finished in the top five in their individual categories, including Jayce Dix.

She earned the top spot in the freshman category.

