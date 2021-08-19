Two local groups receive federal money to help people living with disabilities

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local groups are receiving money to help support people living with disabilities.

Twelve non-profits in Indiana will spit more than $1.5 million in federal funding. The grant builds resources to help address the impacts of COVID-19.

In the Wabash Valley, The City of Vincennes and the YMCA will get $200,000.

They plan to use the money to create virtual and hybrid social inclusion activities focusing on health and wellness.

Knox County and Knox County ARC will get $146,000. They will use the money to make a new outreach and basic employment services program.